Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine noted the need for educational programs and textbooks for Ukrainian schools abroad.

"The Ministry of Education, together with the state institution Ukrainian Institute for Educational Development, have developed adapted programs for the study of the Ukrainian language, literature, history and geography in institutions of general secondary education. Thus, the relevant methodological recommendations on the Ukrainian language have already been posted on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science. Recommendations on the other three subjects were developed later, therefore, an order for their approval is being prepared," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration said statement following the meeting.

It is noted that the need to develop programs on the Ukrainian language as a foreign language was also noted.

"Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk instructed the responsible department to create a working group to accelerate the issue of approving programs of the Ukrainian component, as well as to consult with representatives of educational institutions in Poland about the specifics of such programs," the message says.

In addition, it is noted that the Ministry of Reintegration, together with the Ministry of Education, will actively communicate with international partners on the allocation of funds for textbooks.

"On the first of September, thousands of Ukrainian children abroad will go to school. Then the questions about how they will receive an education will become especially acute. Therefore, we must resolve these issues as quickly as possible," the press service quoted Vereschuk as saying.