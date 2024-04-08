SPF completes inventory of 806,000 ha of state land, determines list of enterprises subject to priority privatization

The State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine has completed an inventory of 806,000 hectares of state land assets, found out their ownership and determined the list of enterprises whose lands will be put up for lease auctions in the first place, SPF Chairman Vitaliy Koval said on Facebook .

According to his information, in Ukraine there are 806,000 hectares of state land, of which 386,000 hectares are managed by the State Property Fund, 277,000 hectares by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, 99,200 hectares by the Ministry of Justice, more than 40,000 hectares in other ministries.

The land bank is access through auctions of farmers to the market for state agricultural land, Koval emphasized. Thanks to competition, the rental price will be market-based and will depend on the location, soil quality, and infrastructure location. At the same time, the starting price will be 12% of the standard monetary value of the land.

“The fund’s task is to provide a transparent mechanism for leasing land through auctions with equal rules of access - both for a small farmer and for a large enterprise,” the head of the SPF concluded.