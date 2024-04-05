Facts

11:01 05.04.2024

Court sentences ex-MP Onyschenko in case of gas theft from Ukrgazvydobuvannia - 15 years in prison with confiscation

2 min read
Court sentences ex-MP Onyschenko in case of gas theft from Ukrgazvydobuvannia - 15 years in prison with confiscation

A panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sentenced MP of Ukraine of the VII convocation Oleksandr Onyschenko and his accomplice in the case of organizing a corruption scheme for the theft of gas from Ukrgazvydobuvannia within the framework of joint activity agreements, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported.

"15 and 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation - a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a verdict for the MP of Ukraine of the seventh convocation and his financial director, accused of embezzling public funds worth more than UAH 740 million in the production and sale of natural gas under agreements on joint activities with PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia," reads a report from the SAPO on Telegram.

As reported with reference to anti-corruption authorities, Onyschenko created a criminal organization, whose members illegally earned more than UAH 1.6 billion from the sale of natural gas between January 2013 and June 2016. As a result of such actions, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia (100% of shares owned by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy) suffered damage of more than UAH 740 million.

Some 29 people are involved in the gas scheme. Among them are two close people who acted as organizers, the rest are employees of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, a lawyer, financiers, company executives, etc.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, eight suspects admitted their guilt and entered into plea agreements. Seven suspects, including Onyschenko, were put on the wanted list. According to media reports, he was hiding from justice in Spain.

On July 5, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada agreed to prosecute, detain and arrest Onyschenko. At the time of voting, the MP had already fled abroad.

Tags: #onyschenko

MORE ABOUT

11:44 14.11.2019
Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

14:13 06.07.2019
Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

17:41 08.02.2018
Onyschenko case to be heard in line with procedure of conviction in absentia – SAPO chief

Onyschenko case to be heard in line with procedure of conviction in absentia – SAPO chief

14:48 27.12.2017
Onyschenko's defense team files appeal against ruling to start inquiry into his case in absentia

Onyschenko's defense team files appeal against ruling to start inquiry into his case in absentia

16:42 07.12.2017
SAPO blames courts for delaying probe against MP Onyschenko and other suspects in 'gas case'

SAPO blames courts for delaying probe against MP Onyschenko and other suspects in 'gas case'

13:55 02.12.2017
Spain starts extradition of Onyschenko, he is obliged to monthly appear in court

Spain starts extradition of Onyschenko, he is obliged to monthly appear in court

11:33 04.05.2017
Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

11:15 20.04.2017
PGO sends documents to Spain for extradition of Onyschenko's mother

PGO sends documents to Spain for extradition of Onyschenko's mother

17:43 24.01.2017
Three more suspects in Onyschenko gas case detained

Three more suspects in Onyschenko gas case detained

12:29 20.01.2017
Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expects Interpol decision on Onyschenko's search by end of Jan

Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expects Interpol decision on Onyschenko's search by end of Jan

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

LATEST

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Chief Ombudsman of Turkey to visit Russian detention centers for Ukrainian prisoners

Russia pressurizing France, other countries to push Ukraine into unfavorable negotiations – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD