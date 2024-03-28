Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet, who arrived in Kyiv, discussed cooperation in the defense sector and proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron to expand support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine appreciates the French Parliament's recent approval of the Ukrainian-French Security Cooperation Agreement. Today, I had a substantive meeting with the French National Assembly delegation, led by President Yaël Braun-Pivet," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the French Parliament for its recent endorsement of the Agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and France, the voting for which took place on March 12-13, 2024," the press service said on the website of the head of state.

"I would particularly like to point out the latest decision, which was fundamental for us and became a new page in the security future of Ukraine – the security commitments signed between Ukraine and France on February 16, 2024. The fact that you supported them by a majority is remarkable, and we are very grateful for that. This is an important signal for other countries to make decisions on signing corresponding documents," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

The President noted that during the meeting "we discussed defense cooperation and our warriors' priority needs and paid special attention to President Emmanuel Macron’s latest proposals to expand support for our country."

"I am grateful to our French partners for their solidarity with our country and people," the President of Ukraine added.