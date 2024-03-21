Air defense eliminates 31 enemy missiles within Kyiv region

Air defense forces eliminated 31 enemy missiles, in particular, two ballistic and 29 cruise missiles, within the Kyiv region, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"On the night of March 21, 2024, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M (KN-23)/X-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles, as well as 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic bombers. Tu-95MS (launch areas – Volgodonsk, Engels, Russia)," the message says.

It is noted that the missiles came from the north, the main direction of attack was Kyiv.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack, the command added.

"As a result of successful combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down in Kyiv region," the Air Force emphasized.