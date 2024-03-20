Facts

18:46 20.03.2024

Ukraine Facility plan provides for launch of HRMIS, wage reform, resumption of competitions, restoration of civil service vacancy portal in 2025-26

2 min read
Ukraine Facility plan provides for launch of HRMIS, wage reform, resumption of competitions, restoration of civil service vacancy portal in 2025-26

The implementation plan for the Ukraine Facility support program provides for the reform of the remuneration of civil servants, the resumption of competitions for the civil service, the launch of a human resource management information system (HRMIS) and the restoration of the Unified Civil Service Vacancy Portal in 2025-2026.

According to the plan that the Ukrainian government adopted and submitted to the European Commission, Ukraine must carry out a number of reforms in the field of public administration. In particular, before the first quarter of 2025, it is necessary to carry out a reform of the remuneration system for civil servants, which is consistent with the principles of public administration set out in the program of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, SIGMA).

It is noted that the adopted legislation should ensure the introduction of remuneration based on the classification of positions by functional area; a separation of wages into a fixed or guaranteed part (not less than 70% annually) and a variable part (not more than 30% annually): a reduction of the seniority supplement from 50% to 30%.

Also, by the third quarter of 2026, Ukraine must resume selection for vacant positions, taking into account professional competencies for all civil servants.

It is noted that the renewal will take place gradually in three stages: 1 - for civil service positions of category A; 2 - for civil service positions of category B (in Ukrainian-controlled territory where hostilities are not ongoing); 3 - for civil service positions of category C (in Ukrainian-controlled territory where hostilities are not ongoing).

The third necessary reform in this area is the digitalization of civil service and human resource management, according to which, by the first quarter of 2026, Ukraine must fully launch the human resource management information system (HRMIS) in all ministries and central executive authorities and their territorial bodies, as well as restore the work of the Unified Civil Service Vacancy Portal (career.gov.ua).

Tags: #ukraine_facility

MORE ABOUT

18:50 20.03.2024
Ukraine plan for Q2 2024 law on BES, strategy for thermal modernization of buildings, national energy and climate plan - Ukraine Facility

Ukraine plan for Q2 2024 law on BES, strategy for thermal modernization of buildings, national energy and climate plan - Ukraine Facility

12:40 18.03.2024
Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

12:51 04.03.2024
Ukraine Facility assumes resumption of competitions, implementation of wage reform, introduction of HRMIS in 2025-2026 – Nemchinov

Ukraine Facility assumes resumption of competitions, implementation of wage reform, introduction of HRMIS in 2025-2026 – Nemchinov

15:38 01.02.2024
Ukraine expects to receive first EUR 4.5 bln from EU within Ukraine Facility in March – First Deputy Premier

Ukraine expects to receive first EUR 4.5 bln from EU within Ukraine Facility in March – First Deputy Premier

15:38 29.12.2023
Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

Ukraine plan for Q2 2024 law on BES, strategy for thermal modernization of buildings, national energy and climate plan - Ukraine Facility

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

LATEST

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

Russia creates 'climate of fear' in occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen control over population living there – UN report

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

Ukraine Facility plan provides for improving preschool education, launching transition from military service, improving labor market in 2025-2026

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

AD
AD
AD
AD