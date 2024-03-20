Ukraine Facility plan provides for launch of HRMIS, wage reform, resumption of competitions, restoration of civil service vacancy portal in 2025-26

The implementation plan for the Ukraine Facility support program provides for the reform of the remuneration of civil servants, the resumption of competitions for the civil service, the launch of a human resource management information system (HRMIS) and the restoration of the Unified Civil Service Vacancy Portal in 2025-2026.

According to the plan that the Ukrainian government adopted and submitted to the European Commission, Ukraine must carry out a number of reforms in the field of public administration. In particular, before the first quarter of 2025, it is necessary to carry out a reform of the remuneration system for civil servants, which is consistent with the principles of public administration set out in the program of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, SIGMA).

It is noted that the adopted legislation should ensure the introduction of remuneration based on the classification of positions by functional area; a separation of wages into a fixed or guaranteed part (not less than 70% annually) and a variable part (not more than 30% annually): a reduction of the seniority supplement from 50% to 30%.

Also, by the third quarter of 2026, Ukraine must resume selection for vacant positions, taking into account professional competencies for all civil servants.

It is noted that the renewal will take place gradually in three stages: 1 - for civil service positions of category A; 2 - for civil service positions of category B (in Ukrainian-controlled territory where hostilities are not ongoing); 3 - for civil service positions of category C (in Ukrainian-controlled territory where hostilities are not ongoing).

The third necessary reform in this area is the digitalization of civil service and human resource management, according to which, by the first quarter of 2026, Ukraine must fully launch the human resource management information system (HRMIS) in all ministries and central executive authorities and their territorial bodies, as well as restore the work of the Unified Civil Service Vacancy Portal (career.gov.ua).