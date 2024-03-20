Facts

Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new defense packages.

“There will be new defense packages, including scarce artillery,” he said in a video message on Tuesday, speaking about the meeting in the Ramstein format.

“New states are joining the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition – thank you all! Of course, the priority for air defense, electronic warfare and drones remains unchanged,” he noted.

According to him, “Ukrainian drones are already yielding solid results, and we need to significantly boost the international component of cooperation. The frontline must feel our strengthening in terms of drones.”

Zelenskyy also noted Germany for the announced defense package – EUR 0,5 billion – artillery and armored vehicles.

“We greatly appreciate the German contribution to the protection of Ukrainian lives and our independence,” he stressed.

