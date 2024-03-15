Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

The missile attack on Odesa, which killed 14 people, was carried out by an Iskander-M missile from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, the press service of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine said.

"The enemy insidiously struck Odesa with ballistics, firing Iskander-M missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea," the Southern Defense Forces said in a statement on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, as a result of a missile attack "on the cities civilian infrastructure, a three-story building of a recreational facility was destroyed, at least ten households, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Debris clearance continues."

"According to available data, 14 people were killed, including residents of the area, a doctor and a rescuer. Some 46 people were injured, including eight rescuers. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The rest of the information is being clarified," the forces said.