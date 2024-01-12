British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

Aid to Ukraine is an investment in the collective security of the United States, the European Union, NATO allies, and the G7, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, Sunak said if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there; that's why President Biden, the EU, NATO allies, the G7 and beyond saw the importance of this century-defining fight and they united behind Ukraine. He said they can't, and let's not stop now, because helping Ukraine is an investment in their own collective security.

He said only a Ukrainian victory would deter Putin from attacking other countries in the future and would prove that the enemies are wrong when they say that democracy has neither the patience nor the resources for prolonged wars.

The British Prime Minister said this is the choice before all of them. These are the stakes. If they waver now, they will embolden not only Putin, but also his allies in North Korea, Iran and other countries. Or they will side with Ukraine and defend our common cause – victory democracy over dictatorship, freedom over tyranny, the rule of law over anarchy. This is what the Ukrainian people are fighting for.