US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

The United States' position on Ukraine remains unchanged, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, who is on a visit to Kyiv, has said.

The U.S. official assured the Ukrainian people and government that the position of the Unites States on Ukraine remains unchanged. The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden continues to support Ukraine and the country is has the bipartisan support in the Congress. The Biden administration is working hard to adopt the bill on additional assistance to Ukraine.