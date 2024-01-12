Facts

18:44 12.01.2024

US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

1 min read
US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

The United States' position on Ukraine remains unchanged, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, who is on a visit to Kyiv, has said.

The U.S. official assured the Ukrainian people and government that the position of the Unites States on Ukraine remains unchanged. The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden continues to support Ukraine and the country is has the bipartisan support in the Congress. The Biden administration is working hard to adopt the bill on additional assistance to Ukraine.

Tags: #pritzker

MORE ABOUT

15:57 12.01.2024
US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

11:39 08.12.2023
U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

12:54 17.10.2023
US will allocate $700 mln to modernize Ukrainian ports, railways and checkpoints - Kubrakov

US will allocate $700 mln to modernize Ukrainian ports, railways and checkpoints - Kubrakov

18:43 16.10.2023
USA unwavering in its support for Ukraine – Pritzker

USA unwavering in its support for Ukraine – Pritzker

18:13 16.10.2023
US Special Rep for Ukraine's Recovery calls meeting with Zelenskyy, his team in Kyiv as productive

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Recovery calls meeting with Zelenskyy, his team in Kyiv as productive

17:31 16.10.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss issue of ensuring Ukraine's macro-financial stability in 2024

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss issue of ensuring Ukraine's macro-financial stability in 2024

12:02 16.10.2023
US Special Rep for Recovery arrives in Kyiv

US Special Rep for Recovery arrives in Kyiv

14:44 25.09.2023
Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

09:47 02.11.2015
Kyiv, Washington develop roadmap to attract investment – Yatseniuk, Pritzker

Kyiv, Washington develop roadmap to attract investment – Yatseniuk, Pritzker

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Too early to say that Ukraine has comprehensive air defense system

Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: Several candidates now being considered for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

LATEST

British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

Ukraine, UK signs security agreement

Zelenskyy: Too early to say that Ukraine has comprehensive air defense system

Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: Several candidates now being considered for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Budanov: We see increase ammunition manufactured by Russia since late summer of 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD