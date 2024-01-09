Facts

17:41 09.01.2024

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

1 min read

At the initiative of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES), special sanctions were applied against five legal entities and five individuals involved in the production of Russian drones, among them Kalashnikov Concern, the department's press service said.

"At the initiative of detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, by decree of the President of Ukraine, personal special economic and other restrictive measures were applied against five legal entities and five individuals involved in the production of Russian drones," the bureau said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Reportedly, BES analysts have identified companies that, in circumvention of sanctions, "supplied components for the production of Lancet kamikaze drones. In particular, we are talking about the Kalashnikov Concern and related companies and individuals."

According to the report, based on the law On sanctions, BES is not one of the agencies that can apply, cancel and amend sanctions, but according to the government decree, it is the subject of ensuring the implementation of the sanctions policy. "Currently, work continues to include BES in the list of central executive authorities that are subject to the application, lifting and amendment of sanctions," the bureau said.

