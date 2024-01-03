Facts

19:05 03.01.2024

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

2 min read
Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Ukraine managed to carry out a very complex exchange of prisoners of war, which was prepared for quite a long time, the United Arab Emirates participated in organizing the process, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

"Another exchange has been carried out, today, finally, after a significant period of time, we managed to carry out a very difficult exchange. Today, 230 of its defenders returned to Ukraine, among whom there is a combat medic and a defender from Zmiiny Island, Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, who were in the early days captured from Azovstal, border guards, police, national guardsmen, Ukrainian Armed Forces – that is, absolutely all categories. This exchange has been prepared for quite a long time," Budanov said after the exchange on Wednesday, a video of the approach was published by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The head of intelligence said the UAE side also directly took part in organizing this process.

"And with its help, we were able to do this together," he said.

As reported, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine took place between Ukraine and Russia, as part of which it was possible to free 230 Ukrainian men and women.

Tags: #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

12:44 02.12.2023
Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

20:49 24.10.2023
Ukraine's MFA calls on political, public figures to become 'voices' of Crimean political prisoners

Ukraine's MFA calls on political, public figures to become 'voices' of Crimean political prisoners

14:50 24.03.2023
Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

20:51 23.02.2023
Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

17:35 31.12.2022
Another 140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during exchange

Another 140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during exchange

16:42 01.12.2022
Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

15:12 11.11.2022
Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

16:17 29.10.2022
Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

16:56 13.10.2022
Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

18:49 11.10.2022
Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

Invaders launch rocket attacks on Avdiyivka: one person killed, one wounded

President of Slovakia stands for providing Ukraine with necessary means for self-defense

LATEST

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

In Verbove area in Zaporizhia, Ukrainian soldiers improve tactical situation – Shtupun

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

As result of enemy shelling 16-year-old boy wounded in Donetsk region

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

Ukrainian intelligence: Putin's United Russia party intensifying recruitment into its own private army

AD
AD
AD
AD