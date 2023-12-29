Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

The Ministry of Health intends to implement more than 100 digital projects in 2024, many of which are designed to implement EU directives and norms in Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Maria Karchevych said during the telethon on Friday.

She also said that the Ministry of Health intends digitalization to be part of the ministry's anti-corruption program for 2023-2025 and providing for the implementation of 67 activities. In particular, it concerns the formation of supervisory boards in medical institutions, increasing the accountability of medical institutions, as well as managing stocks of medicines and medical devices.

"Where digital solutions are used, there will be greater transparency. Automation and certain electronic solutions allow for both control and accountability," she said.

Karchevych emphasized that the electronic procurement management system will apply to purchases from local budgets, as well as to supplies that are carried out with the support of international partners.

"The electronic system will allow us to fully manage stocks of medicines and medical products on the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the source for which they were purchased, supplied or received," she said.

Karchevych recalled that starting from 2024, the Ministry of Health plans to gradually introduce a blood donation information system.