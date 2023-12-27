Facts

MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territories, Russian forces will become closer to Germany and Saxony, in particular, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said, commenting on the words of the Prime Minister of Saxony about concessions on territories for the sake of a ceasefire.

"If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territory, Russian forces will become closer to Germany and Saxony, in particular. By the way, Putin is well aware of this region from his service near Dresden," Nikolenko said on his Facebook page.

The Foreign Ministry said concessions on territories will certainly lead to greater Russian aggression, which will undoubtedly extend beyond the borders of Ukraine. Peace in Europe lies through the defeat of Moscow.

"We urge the German politician to face the truth: first Chancellor Angela Merkel and then Chancellor Olaf Scholz made enormous political efforts to convince Putin to stop the war. This did not help. Just like any other concessions will not help. His goal is the destruction of Ukraine and destabilization of all of Europe," the spokesman said.

The department also said the only "turnaround" in Germany's policy towards Russia could be even greater support for Ukraine.

"We are very grateful that the German federal government shares this approach," Nikolenko said.

Earlier, the media said Prime Minister of German Saxony Michael Kretschmer called on Ukraine to come to terms with temporary concessions on territories for the sake of a truce. He also spoke out for a "reversal" in German policy towards Russia.

