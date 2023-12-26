Facts

14:56 26.12.2023

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

In December, the enemy was especially active in using FPV drones; in some areas they are beginning to replace enemy artillery, Head of the press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said.

"A characteristic feature of December was the enemy's increased use of FPV drones. FPV drones in some areas are beginning to replace enemy artillery, which we destroy, knock out, and strike firing positions. We counted 112 strikes by FPV drones," Humeniuk said at a briefing in Odesa on Tuesday.

According to her, a UAV complex operates in parallel, to which the enemy attaches fragmentation ammunition.

"More than 220 such ammunition was fired at the civilian population of Kherson region. The right bank especially suffers from such defeats. Over the past two weeks, the enemy has intensified this activity on the opposite bank of Dnipro-Buh estuary," Humeniuk said.

The Defense Forces also said almost every night in December the Russians attacked with drones in the south.

"If we talk from December 1 to today, there were four nights without drone attacks in our area of ​​responsibility. Let me remind her once that our area of responsibility is Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region and part of Kirovohrad region," Humeniuk said.

According to her information, in total in December there were 270 drones that were released in the specified area of ​​responsibility.

