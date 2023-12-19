Facts

18:05 19.12.2023

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Ambassadors of the G7 countries are concerned about information that the Ukrainian parliament is rushing to make four new appointments to the Accounting Chamber before its reform is completed.

"G7 Ambassadors concerned about reports the Rada is rushing 4 new Accounting Chamber appointments this week, before Accounting Chamber reform is completed. Until reform law passed, these appointments would undermine confidence in the institution charged with overseeing international assistance," a message on the X network (formerly Twitter) reads.

