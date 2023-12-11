Facts

09:24 11.12.2023

Air defense forces destroy all 18 attack UAVs, eight ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine at night

Air defense forces destroy all 18 attack UAVs, eight ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine at night

During the night, air defense forces destroyed all 18 attack UAVs and eight ballistic missiles that attacked Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday morning.

"On the night of December 11, 2023, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones from the occupied Crimea, launch areas – Chauda, Belbek. In total, launches of 18 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded," it is written in the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that all enemy drones were destroyed by air defense in the area of responsibility of the South air command. The majority are in Mykolae#iv region. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully worked.

It is also reported that "at about 04.00 on December 11, 2023, the Russian occupiers hit Kyiv region with eight ballistic missiles. The strike was launched from the northern direction, previously from the Bryansk region of Russia."

All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Center air command.

