Registration of heavy trucks begins at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP

Registration of heavy trucks has begun at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów border crossing point (BCP) on the border with Poland, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday morning.

"As of the morning of December 4, at the Uhryniv BCP, border guards cleared 30 heavy vehicles with a total permissible weight of more than 7.5 tonnes to leave Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

As noted in the report, trucks enter the BCP on a first-come, first-served basis.