The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) proved the involvement of Russian special services in the explosions in 2014 of military warehouses in the Czech Republic, where weapons were stored for Ukraine, as well as military warehouses in Svatove, Luhansk region in 2015, SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian said.

"Today, officers of the State Bureau of Investigations, in cooperation with the SBU and with the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Offcie of Ukraine, reported suspicions to members of an organized group: the former head of the main directorate of the general staff of the Russian armed forces Igor Sergun (he headed the department until 2016), the former Putin's security guard Alexei Dyumin, who from 2013 to 2015 held the position of Chief of Special Operations Forces of the Russian GRU, Commander of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia, Major General Valery Flyustikov, Commander of the 161 Center for Training Special Purpose Specialists of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Major General Andrei Averyanov," Sapyan said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to her, General Averyanov is now part of the close circle of the Russian president and is often present at official meetings at the highest level.

As Sapian said, more than 25 direct organizers and perpetrators of sabotage from among the Russian special services received suspicions.

"Among them are world-famous lovers of 'Salisbury Poisonings' Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Myshkin. Suspicion was also reported to accomplices of Russian saboteurs – traitors from Ukraine. One of them directly supervised the UAV that dropped explosives on Svatove. This is a citizen of Ukraine with the call sign 'Start,' who in 2014 he joined the terrorist organization 'Luhansk People's Republic,' and subsequently began working for the Russian special services," she said.

After completing all the examinations, as the communications adviser said, it is planned to report suspicion to more than 50 active servicemen of the GRU of the Russian General Staff, who committed sabotage on the territory of Ukraine and the EU, and may continue to do so now.

"We will also be sure to provide law enforcement agencies of the EU countries and partners with information about all identified Russian military personnel to check whether they are on the territory of these countries for the purpose of planning further sabotage," she said.

Sapian also said during a joint investigation with representatives of Czech law enforcement officers, SBI officers established that it was Russian saboteurs who blew up military warehouses in the Czech Republic in 2014.

"Myshkin and Chepiga, known for their attempt to poison the Skripals in Salisbury, played an important role in this sabotage operation," she said.

According to a similar scheme, according to Sapian, they committed sabotage on October 29, 2015 at a military warehouse in the town of Svatove, Luhansk region.

As specified in the Telegram channel of the SBU, it was established that "at the direction of the Kremlin, in 2015, representatives of this special service organized the bombing of the joint warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the town of Svatove, Luhansk region."

Reportedly, to undermine the arsenal, "Russian special forces used the Leer-3 electronic warfare system with three Orlan-10 drones." On October 29, 2015, these weapons were moved from temporarily occupied Donetsk to the forward positions of the 'L/DPR' militants in the region The city of Pervomaisk, Luhansk region. From there, the aggressor launched drones in the direction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warehouse in Svatove. When approaching the facility, Russian drones dropped incendiary grenades with a parachute system on it. As a result of the enemy hit, the entire stock of ammunition stored there detonated at the warehouses."

Also, officers of the SBU and SBI, in cooperation with Czech partners, established the involvement of special operations forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the bombing of a weapons warehouse in the city of Vrbětice in the Czech Republic in 2014. "In this way, the Kremlin tried to weaken the defense potential of NATO's eastern flank and undermine the internal political situation in Central Europe," the SBU said in the statement.

"After a full-scale invasion, saboteurs of the special operations forces of the Russian Armed Forces periodically attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas in the north and east of Ukraine. During 'forays,' these DRGs try to attack soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service and blow up their military facilities. At the same time, they often 'target' enemy local civilians, their houses and cars become saboteurs," the Ukrainian intelligence service said in the statement.