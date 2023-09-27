For Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv to pay almost UAH 35 mln of targeted material assistance

On the Day of Defenders, Kyiv will provide financial assistance to almost 36,000 citizens for a total amount of about UAH 35 million, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"For the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv will pay almost UAH 35 million of targeted one-time financial assistance. Additional financial assistance from the city under the Care program. "Almost 36,000 residents of the capital will receive a welcome to the people of Kyiv," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Klitschko said, financial assistance will be received, in particular, by "Kyiv residents – members of the families of military personnel who defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine and participated in the ATO/JFO, died or went missing; Kyiv residents who received group one, two and three disabilities as a result of the war; Kyiv residents who took part in the Revolution of Dignity; as well as family members of Kyiv residents who died during the Revolution of Dignity."

"The amount of payments ranges from UAH 900 to UAH 1,500," the mayor said.