Facts

14:35 27.09.2023

For Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv to pay almost UAH 35 mln of targeted material assistance

1 min read
For Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv to pay almost UAH 35 mln of targeted material assistance

On the Day of Defenders, Kyiv will provide financial assistance to almost 36,000 citizens for a total amount of about UAH 35 million, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"For the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Kyiv will pay almost UAH 35 million of targeted one-time financial assistance. Additional financial assistance from the city under the Care program. "Almost 36,000 residents of the capital will receive a welcome to the people of Kyiv," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Klitschko said, financial assistance will be received, in particular, by "Kyiv residents – members of the families of military personnel who defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine and participated in the ATO/JFO, died or went missing; Kyiv residents who received group one, two and three disabilities as a result of the war; Kyiv residents who took part in the Revolution of Dignity; as well as family members of Kyiv residents who died during the Revolution of Dignity."

"The amount of payments ranges from UAH 900 to UAH 1,500," the mayor said.

Tags: #kyiv #assistance #klitschko #materials

MORE ABOUT

20:22 26.09.2023
Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

09:14 21.09.2023
As result of missile strike in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, five injured, incl child – mayor

As result of missile strike in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, five injured, incl child – mayor

20:57 19.09.2023
Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

19:24 19.09.2023
Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

Austin urges to provide Ukraine with everything possible to prepare for repulse of Russian aggression in coming winter

19:45 12.09.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

10:10 12.09.2023
Klitschko, German FM discuss provision of special equipment to Ukraine for Border Guard Service

Klitschko, German FM discuss provision of special equipment to Ukraine for Border Guard Service

19:09 11.09.2023
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

19:06 11.09.2023
Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

10:56 11.09.2023
German FM arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv – media

German FM arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv – media

19:57 06.09.2023
Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

LATEST

Defense Committee of Bulgarian Parliament approves transfer of faulty S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD