Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

A stereotype that all officials are involved in corruption must be eliminated, Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Aliushyna has said.

"We must eradicate a stereotype, which has taken roots, that all officials are said to be bribe-takers. I swear that not all officials are like that," she said during the 15th Richelieu Public Service Forum on Thursday.

Aliushyna also said that public officials should demonstrate good behavior and lifestyle as well as remember that they are the face of the government.