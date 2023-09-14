Facts

17:47 14.09.2023

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for one month and a half, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said, commenting on a meeting between two dictators – Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin – in Russia.

"When they says that Putin is going to sign something – this is false because everything has been already agreed one month and a half ago and the delivery [of ammunition] from North Korea started," he said in an interview with NV, according to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to him, North Korea supplies Russia with 120mm and 152mm shells for Soviet guns, rockets for Grad systems and a large number of tank ammunition.

Budanov noted that North Korea is capable of producing projectiles in significant quantities because, unlike Russia, the regime in Pyongyang has maintained facilities for mass production of weapons. According to the Ukrainian intelligence, Russian military-industrial complex enterprises satisfy the planned needs of the occupying army for shells by only 3-7%.

Budanov also said that supplies of North Korean weapons can "slightly satisfy the occupiers' hunger for shells."

The head of the Ukrainian intelligence also that that the Kremlin is seeking to receive millions of shipments of ammunition from North Korea.

"This is such an order. How much the Koreans will be able to transfer quickly is the question," Budanov said.

