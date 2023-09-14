Blinken: US objective is to prevent Russia from achieving success in its aggression against Ukraine

The U.S. goal is to prevent Russia from achieving strategic success in its aggression against Ukraine, as well as to ensure the economic, military and democratic prosperity of the Ukrainian state, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The ultimate objective is two-fold. First, of course, is to deny Russia any kind of strategic success in Ukraine, because if we don't then, as I said, it's open invitation to aggressors everywhere," he said in a statement in an interview with Pod Save the World on Wednesday.

Blinken said Russia has already failed in its attempts to erase Ukraine from the map, to end its identity as an independent country, and to subsume it into Russia. Now, according to him, where exactly the borders will be drawn that is fundamentally up to the Ukrainians themselves, who continue their counteroffensive.

"And we want to stand with them to maximize their ability to take back the remaining territory that Russia seized," Blinken said, adding that the Russian aggressor still controls about 17% of Ukraine.

The Secretary of State also said the United States strives for Ukraine not only to survive, but also to prosper, for which it continues to provide economic support to the country and support democracy. In this context, the goal is that "Ukraine can stand on its own feet."

He said Ukraine must reach a point where it can stand firmly on its own militarily, economically and democratically.