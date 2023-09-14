Air defense shot 17 of 22 Shahed drones launched on night by occupiers across Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 17 of 22 suicide bombers launched by the occupiers across Ukraine on Thursday night, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has said.

"This night, air defense destroyed 17 of 22 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type," the AFU said.

It is noted that on the night of September 14, from 21.00 to 02.30, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with several groups of attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type in three directions: Cape Chauda – Crimea; Yeisk, Kursk – Russia.

"In total, launches of 22 suicide bombers were recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," the AFU said.