Facts

09:37 14.09.2023

Air defense shot 17 of 22 Shahed drones launched on night by occupiers across Ukraine

1 min read
Air defense shot 17 of 22 Shahed drones launched on night by occupiers across Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 17 of 22 suicide bombers launched by the occupiers across Ukraine on Thursday night, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has said.

"This night, air defense destroyed 17 of 22 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type," the AFU said.

It is noted that on the night of September 14, from 21.00 to 02.30, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with several groups of attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type in three directions: Cape Chauda – Crimea; Yeisk, Kursk – Russia.

"In total, launches of 22 suicide bombers were recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," the AFU said.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

09:11 31.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

12:09 18.08.2023
British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

09:41 14.08.2023
At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

10:29 11.08.2023
Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:28 27.07.2023
Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

12:53 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:18 12.07.2023
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

09:14 26.06.2023
Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

New elements of possible drone found in Romania, military collecting samples for technical expertise – Defense Ministry

European Commission's President speaks of need to prepare EU institutions for upcoming enlargement in 30+ format

Presidents of Poland, Ukraine to meet soon to discuss import of Ukrainian grain

Russia already launches over 2,000 Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine

European Commission's President in 'State of the Union' address: We to propose to extend Ukrainians' temporary protection in EU

LATEST

Zelenskyy congratulates tankmen on Ukraine's Tank Forces Day

Yerevan receives proposals on peace treaty from Baku

No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

Zelenskyy dismisses state commissioner of AMCU Tyschyk – decree

Number of claims of Russian citizens for voluntary surrender exceeds 25,000 - I Want to Live project

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Russian T-90 Proryv tank destroyed by National guardsmen in Kherson direction

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

EVA plans to launch premium format stores

Nova Poshta launches ability to send parcels from Poland through InPost parcel terminals

AD
AD
AD
AD