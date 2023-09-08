Three bomb disposal technicians from HALO Trust hospitalized after hitting mine in Kherson region

Three bomb disposal technicians from The HALO Trust organization, involved in humanitarian mine clearance operations in Kherson region, hit a Russian mine, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"A 24-year-old man was seriously wounded in head and neck. He is currently undergoing surgery. The doctors are doing all they can to save the injured man's life. Two more men, 32 and 31, suffered shrapnel injuries. They are receiving medical aid," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with the international mine clearance foundation The HALO Trust in September 2022.

The HALO Trust is an international non-governmental organization that has been working for more than 30 years in the field of mine action in 28 countries of the world, with the support of the British royal family and the U.S. Department of State.

The organization has been involved in mine clearance operations in Ukraine since 2014. It has cleared more than 4.2 million square meters of Ukraine's territory from unexploded mines and munitions.