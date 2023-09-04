Facts

11:19 04.09.2023

HACC head: We adapted to 'military' mode of operation

1 min read
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has continuously carried out its activities throughout the entire period of the full-scale aggression of Russia, the judges have adapted to the "military" mode of work, Head of HACC Vira Mykhailenko has said.

"War affects all spheres of state and public life, and justice is no exception. Legislative requirements are unchanged – justice must be carried out even in martial law. Such a legal regime does not exempt from compliance with procedural norms and reasonable time limits when considering criminal proceedings," Mykhailenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that during the 19 months of the war, HACC "continuously carried out its activities, although it was not easy."

"We can state that we have adapted to the 'military' mode of operation, the court has worked and is working stably. Like the whole country, we demonstrate stability," the HACC head said.

Mykhailenko said several court employees defend Ukraine in hot spots, some judges and representatives of the court apparatus perform combat missions in their free time from their main activities as part of a volunteer formation.

 

Tags: #hacc

