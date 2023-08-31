Zelenskyy: Due to MMC's dubious decisions, thousands of people left abroad

Due to the dubious decisions of the military medical commissions (MMC), thousands of people left abroad, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"There are examples of regions where the number of people removed from the military register due to the MMC's decision has increased tenfold since February last year. It is absolutely clear what these decisions are. Corrupt decisions," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "in the criminal proceedings that are currently underway against the staff of MMCs and MSECs, it is even clearer how many decisions could have been falsified. Law enforcement officers have already clearly identified unreasonable MMCs' decisions. Specific evidence has been recorded. It has been presented behind closed doors."

"Different regions of the country, different TRCs [territorial center for recruitment and social support], different officials. The bribes range from $3,000 to $15,000... The list of those who went abroad due to obviously dubious decisions of MMCs will be analyzed separately. First of all, due to the decisions of those who have already been caught taking bribes. We are talking about at least thousands of people," Zelenskyy said.

"We will also address the issue that almost all commanders in the field are referring to - the concept of so-called limited fitness. For a very long time, this concept allowed for manipulation in the manning of units. In particular, combat brigades. Everything related to fitness or unfitness for military service must be as clear as possible. So that a person understands how he or she can help the defense, and so that the units have clarity on who will be joining them," the president said.