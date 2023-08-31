Facts

10:14 31.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Due to MMC's dubious decisions, thousands of people left abroad

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Due to MMC's dubious decisions, thousands of people left abroad

Due to the dubious decisions of the military medical commissions (MMC), thousands of people left abroad, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"There are examples of regions where the number of people removed from the military register due to the MMC's decision has increased tenfold since February last year. It is absolutely clear what these decisions are. Corrupt decisions," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "in the criminal proceedings that are currently underway against the staff of MMCs and MSECs, it is even clearer how many decisions could have been falsified. Law enforcement officers have already clearly identified unreasonable MMCs' decisions. Specific evidence has been recorded. It has been presented behind closed doors."

"Different regions of the country, different TRCs [territorial center for recruitment and social support], different officials. The bribes range from $3,000 to $15,000... The list of those who went abroad due to obviously dubious decisions of MMCs will be analyzed separately. First of all, due to the decisions of those who have already been caught taking bribes. We are talking about at least thousands of people," Zelenskyy said.

"We will also address the issue that almost all commanders in the field are referring to - the concept of so-called limited fitness. For a very long time, this concept allowed for manipulation in the manning of units. In particular, combat brigades. Everything related to fitness or unfitness for military service must be as clear as possible. So that a person understands how he or she can help the defense, and so that the units have clarity on who will be joining them," the president said.

 

Tags: #mmc
AD

HOT NEWS

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

LATEST

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Metinvest will invest in development of logistics center in Poland to increase sales of Ukrainian steel products - CEO

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

More than 70 diplomats join meeting on Peace Formula in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD