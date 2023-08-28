Facts

13:40 28.08.2023

URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues a series of trainings on psychological first aid for teachers of higher educational institutions.

"The training, along with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the State Agency for Arts and Art Education, took place in Odesa and Dnipro," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

The participants of the trainings gained knowledge about mental health, the skills to provide effective psychological assistance, got familiar with the system of psychological support for students and teachers.

The trainings are held as part of the National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program initiated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

The project is being implemented as part of the EU4Health programme with the support of the European Commission and the Danish Red Cross.

