Russian invaders arrange provocations to identify pro-Ukrainian residents in occupied territories – Maliar

Russian occupiers continue to carry out activities aimed at identifying pro-Ukrainian citizens who cooperate with the Ukrainian Defense Forces and commit provocations for this, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"So, in the city of Kakhovka and other settlements of Kherson region, the enemy spread fakes about the withdrawal of the occupying troops and carried out demonstration actions of the so-called mass movement of military equipment. At this time, enemy agents provoked people to speak freely and passed information about them to the so-called occupation law enforcement agencies," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the occupiers deliberately disconnected subscribers from Russian mobile communications and wired Internet operators, during which cars equipped with special electronic equipment to detect the operation of information transmitters cruised the streets.