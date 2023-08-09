Facts

15:23 09.08.2023

AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) cannot confirm allegations about crossing the Dnipro River by the Ukrainian defense forces, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"The Armed Forces and the General Staff do not confirm this information at the moment. We are asking and calling on everyone once again to trust only official sources," she said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The deputy minister stressed that any information connected with the area of hostilities can affect the situation.

"That is why, everything voiced by the General Staff and the Defense Ministry is information that is safe for our military operations," she said.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its daily report that the AFU have conducted a limited raid across the Dnipro, landed on the left bank of Kherson region and, probably, advanced up to 800 meters deep.

According to the ISW, which referred to several Russian milbloggers, Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats, each carrying around six to seven people, on the east bank of the Dnipro near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri, broke through Russian defensive lines, and advanced up to 800 meters deep.

Tags: #general_staff

