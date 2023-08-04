Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Friday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery hit nine enemy artillery units in firing positions and two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy during the day.

The General Staff notes that the Russian occupiers continue to hide their losses, for this they actively use mobile crematoriums.

"It has been established that one of these crematoriums operates 24/7 in the northeastern part of the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, while the bodies of the dead invaders are transported by flatbed trucks. In addition, local residents complain about the constant stench of corpses in the city, especially at night," the report says.