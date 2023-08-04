Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue conducting offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the south of the country, are consolidating on the achieved borders, carrying out counter-battery measures, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Friday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, in five directions in the east of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the attacks of the occupiers. ""In Bakhmut direction, the defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Klischiyivka and Kurdiumivka … In Avdiyivka direction, under heavy enemy aviation and artillery fire, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in Avdiyivka area," the report says.

"In Maryinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka … In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in Blahodatne area … In Zaporizhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novopokrovka," the report says.

According to the General Staff, 30 military clashes took place during the day.