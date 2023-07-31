Russian occupation forces inflict nine missile, 39 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian occupation forces inflicted nine missile and 39 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in its report as of 18:00 on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted nine missile and 39 air strikes, mounted 35 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems against the positions of our forces and settlements. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population, including children. Houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," it said on Facebook.

"The possibility of missile and air strikes by the Russian terrorists remains high across the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.