Russian forces deploy personnel at civilian facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian occupation forces are extending the use of civilian infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for military purpose, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The Russian occupiers continue to use the civilian infrastructure in the temporarily occupied settlements," it said on Facebook on Monday.

The enemy has deployed around 100 Russian military in the premises of a health improvement facility for coalminers in Nyzhni Naholchyk, Luhansk region, and over 100 occupiers at an educational facility in Semykozivka, Luhansk region.