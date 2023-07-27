AFU repel invaders' offensive in four eastern directions, 30 clashes reported over day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the south of Ukraine, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries, inflict artillery fire damage on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery measures.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while all attacks of the Russian occupiers were repulsed in four directions in the east of Ukraine. There were 30 military clashes during the day.

"In Lymany direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Nadiya area of Luhansk region ... In Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area south of Klischiyivka … In Avdiyivka direction, under heavy enemy aviation and artillery fire, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in Avdiyivka area … In Maryinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the area of the town of Maryinka," the report says.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy focuses its main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. The operational situation in Volyn and Polissia directions has not significantly changed, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been revealed, the General Staff said.