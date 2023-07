Russia inflicts three airstrikes on New York, Donetsk region, four wounded – Yermak

On Friday, Russian occupying forces carried out three airstrikes on New York, Donetsk region, four were wounded, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said.

"The Russians carried out three airstrikes on the town of New York in Donetsk region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, it is now known about one wounded man and three wounded women.