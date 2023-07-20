Facts

10:17 20.07.2023

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

2 min read
Russia may attack civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for this amid the Kremlin's decision to block the Black Sea Grain Deal. This was stated by Press Secretary of the U.S. National Security Council Adam Hodge, according to CNN.

"Russia could target civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine following the Kremlin's decision to leave the Black Sea Grain Initiative," he said.

According to a representative of the National Security Council, Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approach to Ukrainian ports. Earlier in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry said any ship sailing toward a Ukrainian port would be considered as potentially carrying military cargo.

"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," Hodge said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered one year ago by Turkey and the United Nations, which allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain, expired Monday, July 17. The agreement guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait.

"In the days since the grain deal expired, Russia has targeted the port city of Odesa with missiles and drones, destroying agricultural infrastructure and 60,000 tons of grain," CNN said.

