South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

The Republic of Korea will increase the volume of its military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol has said at a press briefing following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

"Last year we provided body armor, helmets and other necessary equipment. We hope this year the level of our assistance will be much higher," he said.

According to the president, "in May, President Zelenskyy and I agreed on the supply of necessary equipment for such purposes as, for example, humanitarian demining, and we continue to do this. The Government of the Republic of Korea allocated last year $100 million for support of Ukraine. This year, this assistance will be $150 million."

"We also plan to increase assistance to Ukraine in the restoration of the education system, Lat year, we decided to help with the reconstruction of destroyed schools. Also, we would like to provide Ukraine with assistance in support of the future generations through stipends from two presidents," Yoon said.

According to him, "the situation in Ukraine today I very similar to that in South Korea 70 years ago."

"Around 70 years ago, the Republic of Korea also was illegally invaded by North Korea. Around 90% of our territory was occupied and faced the threat of disappearance of our state. However, thanks to our military and civilians, who helped as much as they could, we managed to stop the occupier and force it out of our land," the president said.

"We familiarized ourselves with the Peace Formula and we really think that it should be implemented. Especially taking into account the fact that South Korea is trying to act as a mediator in peace summits and meetings of the countries related to the so-called Global South," he said.