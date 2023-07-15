Facts

14:49 15.07.2023

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on South Korea to join the G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine.

The head of state said this at a press briefing following a meeting with President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in Kyiv on Saturday.

"The Republic of Korea strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, provides us with significant political, economic, humanitarian and security assistance. In particular, I am glad to announce that an agreement on the transfer of special purpose vehicles and equipment, including demining machines, is already being implemented," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he informed his South Korean counterpart about Ukraine's efforts to implement the Peace Formula and expressed gratitude for the interest shown by the Republic of Korea to the specific items of the formula.

"I want to thank you separately for the support of joint efforts to ensure justice for Ukraine and punish all those responsible [for the crime of aggression]. The support for the efforts of the International Criminal Court and the recognition of the necessity to implement special international procedures of punishment for the Russian aggression are very important," he said.

The Ukrainian president thanked South Korea for its "readiness to support our educational system and its very important that the Republic of Korea really protects humanity and education."

He also called on South Korea "to show its leadership in the creation of rehabilitation centers in Ukraine."

Tags: #south_korea

MORE ABOUT

15:34 15.07.2023
South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

11:57 15.07.2023
Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

11:12 15.07.2023
South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

11:27 25.05.2023
South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

11:31 17.05.2023
Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

14:51 19.04.2023
President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

11:07 03.03.2023
South Korea doesn't decide on supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine – PM

South Korea doesn't decide on supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine – PM

10:03 20.01.2023
Pentagon asks troops in South Korea to provide equipment for delivery to Ukraine – media

Pentagon asks troops in South Korea to provide equipment for delivery to Ukraine – media

09:54 13.05.2022
Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

15:34 03.06.2020
South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

LATEST

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

Agrarian Ministry explains algorithm for cancelling postponement of employees' call-up for military service

Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

AD
AD
AD
AD