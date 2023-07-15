Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on South Korea to join the G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine.

The head of state said this at a press briefing following a meeting with President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in Kyiv on Saturday.

"The Republic of Korea strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, provides us with significant political, economic, humanitarian and security assistance. In particular, I am glad to announce that an agreement on the transfer of special purpose vehicles and equipment, including demining machines, is already being implemented," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he informed his South Korean counterpart about Ukraine's efforts to implement the Peace Formula and expressed gratitude for the interest shown by the Republic of Korea to the specific items of the formula.

"I want to thank you separately for the support of joint efforts to ensure justice for Ukraine and punish all those responsible [for the crime of aggression]. The support for the efforts of the International Criminal Court and the recognition of the necessity to implement special international procedures of punishment for the Russian aggression are very important," he said.

The Ukrainian president thanked South Korea for its "readiness to support our educational system and its very important that the Republic of Korea really protects humanity and education."

He also called on South Korea "to show its leadership in the creation of rehabilitation centers in Ukraine."