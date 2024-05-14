Facts

18:50 14.05.2024

President of South Korea confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of South Korea confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I spoke with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, about the Global Peace Summit and the importance of encouraging as many countries as possible to attend, including those from the Asia-Pacific and Africa. I am grateful to President Yoon Suk Yeol for confirming the Republic of Korea’s participation. The first Peace Summit is intended to lay the groundwork for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Republic of Korea and its people for their principled and long-term support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"We also discussed ways to further develop our bilateral cooperation, including in the area of humanitarian mine clearance. We paid specific attention to the system of security guarantees for Ukraine and the prospect of concluding a relevant bilateral security agreement," he said.

