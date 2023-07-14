Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Russian troops attacked Ukraine during the day, firing two Kalibers, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Shahed UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Friday morning.

"Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using two Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy two Kaliber cruise missiles and 20 attack drones.

Also, the enemy inflicted 52 air strikes and carried out about 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

"Civilians, including children, were injured, residential buildings and other civil and administrative infrastructure were destroyed," the General Staff reported.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.