Facts

09:48 14.07.2023

Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Russian troops attacked Ukraine during the day, firing two Kalibers, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Shahed UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Friday morning.

"Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using two Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 20 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy two Kaliber cruise missiles and 20 attack drones.

Also, the enemy inflicted 52 air strikes and carried out about 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

"Civilians, including children, were injured, residential buildings and other civil and administrative infrastructure were destroyed," the General Staff reported.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:20 10.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

19:54 10.07.2023
Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

20:22 07.07.2023
Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

12:12 04.07.2023
AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

11:16 04.07.2023
Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

18:03 03.07.2023
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

09:57 30.06.2023
AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

20:30 28.06.2023
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

19:58 28.06.2023
General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

10:24 27.06.2023
AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

AD
AD
AD
AD