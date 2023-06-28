SBU detains spotter of enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) counterintelligence "in hot pursuit" detained an agent of the Russian special services who corrected a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27, the SBU said citing its Head Vasiy Maliuk.

"Russia's agent will definitely answer before the Ukrainian court. But such a detention is also a signal for all other spotters and traitors working for the enemy. Remember, punishment is inevitable. Just as the organizers of war crimes – representatives of Putin's regime," the Ukrainian security service said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday, citing its head.

The SBU said the detained spotter of the strike on Kramatorsk is a "reactivated" agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU).

"On June 27, he was instructed to find out if the aforementioned cafe was open and to fix the presence of visitors. In order to fulfil the enemy instructions, the Russian Armed Forces' agent made a covert video filming of the establishment and cars parked nearby. After that, the defendant sent the filmed file to Russian military intelligence. Having received this information, the Russian invaders fired the defeat of the cafe in which there were people," the Ukrainian special service said.

According to the investigation, the enemy agent is a resident of Kramatorsk, an employee of a local gas transportation company.

"Earlier, he was remotely recruited by a Russian group, and during the full-scale invasion, he was "activated" and assigned tasks to collect intelligence about the locations and movement of the Defense Forces in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the agent had to transfer the locations of local critical infrastructure and objects with a massive accumulation of civilians.

Currently, comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the defendant and others involved to justice.

The events were held under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.

The SBU reminds that as a result of an enemy attack, at least nine local residents were killed, including three children. Some 60 people were injured of varying severity.