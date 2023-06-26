Facts

19:56 26.06.2023

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the EU will continue to support Ukraine as well as increase its assistance.

He said this at a press conference following a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.

"It's clear and I want to stress it. [We will] continue supporting Ukraine more than ever, continue an increasing support, all kinds of support, in particular, the military one because of the war more than ever," Borrell said, adding that there is a threat of political instability in Russia.

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs also said that Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba updated his colleagues on the situation and they discussed how to fulfill and give an answer to the immediate needs in the short and long-term perspective.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to support Ukraine, double it on equipment and training so that everything is done in order to support the counter-offensive that Ukraine is doing," he said.

At the same time, Borrell admitted that the eighths assistance package for Ukraine has not been adopted yet.

"The adoption of the eights package of support to Ukraine is still not solved. I will engage personally to solve it as soon as possible because this support package to Ukraine remains vital," he said.

Borrell stressed that the EU "will play [its] role in contributing to security insurances in the long term to help Ukraine to defend itself."

"We will continue providing military assistance to rump up their defense industry through training missions and through technological transfers," he said, adding that at the same time the EU will be seeking for peace in line with the UN Charter.

