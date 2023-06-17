Facts

12:42 17.06.2023

Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

1 min read
Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

Russian troops made 99 strikes on 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region, in particular, they attacked Huliaipilske three times from drones, hit Novodanylivka with multiple launch rocket systems, Head of Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Saturday morning.

"The enemy inflicted 99 strikes on 20 settlements: attacked Huliaipilske three times with an UAV, made 16 strikes from the MLRS on Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Charivne and 78 shelling on Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other front-line villages," he said in the update summary.

According to the Regional Military Administration, another 15 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the region over the past day.

Tags: #shelling #zaporizhia_region

