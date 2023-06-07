Facts

19:59 07.06.2023

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany provided Ukraine with a new package of military support, which includes, in particular, eight Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles, the German government has said on its website.

The package of assistance also includes 2,000 rounds ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard.

Germany also provided Ukraine with 14 reconnaissance drones Vector, 16 border protection vehicles, three drone detection systems, two truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81, two semi-trailers, and 11,000 group module rations.

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with a total of 64 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206).

