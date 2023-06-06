Facts

20:44 06.06.2023

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

2 min read

The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with all available information regarding the investigation of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"I informed Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan about the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by Russian occupation troops. I signed and sent a document by which we provide the ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available official information," Kostin said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He noted: "The attack on the Kakhovka HPP — a civilian facility that contains dangerous forces — is a war crime. We will do everything to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Kostin assured that the Prosecutor General's Office is open to cooperation with the ICC and is ready to provide all the necessary evidence collected and processed by prosecutors to identify and punish all those involved in this crime.

According to the Prosecutor General, the Ukrainian authorities are evacuating residents of the affected areas, while the Russian army continues to shell these settlements — civilians who are trying to escape.

"Russia needs to be stopped. Together with the international community, we will bring to justice the perpetrators of this and other international crimes," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General summed up.

Tags: #icc #info #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

20:53 06.06.2023
Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

19:14 06.06.2023
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

18:33 06.06.2023
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

17:00 06.06.2023
Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

15:45 06.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

15:43 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy on blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russia guilty of cruel ecocide, the world must respond

Zelenskyy on blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russia guilty of cruel ecocide, the world must respond

15:43 06.06.2023
Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

15:24 06.06.2023
Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

13:35 06.06.2023
NATO Secretary General: blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP is outrageous act, once again demonstrating cruelty of Russian war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP is outrageous act, once again demonstrating cruelty of Russian war in Ukraine

10:56 06.06.2023
European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

LATEST

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

AD
AD
AD
AD