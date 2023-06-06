Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with all available information regarding the investigation of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"I informed Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan about the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by Russian occupation troops. I signed and sent a document by which we provide the ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available official information," Kostin said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He noted: "The attack on the Kakhovka HPP — a civilian facility that contains dangerous forces — is a war crime. We will do everything to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Kostin assured that the Prosecutor General's Office is open to cooperation with the ICC and is ready to provide all the necessary evidence collected and processed by prosecutors to identify and punish all those involved in this crime.

According to the Prosecutor General, the Ukrainian authorities are evacuating residents of the affected areas, while the Russian army continues to shell these settlements — civilians who are trying to escape.

"Russia needs to be stopped. Together with the international community, we will bring to justice the perpetrators of this and other international crimes," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General summed up.