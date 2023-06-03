Facts

16:26 03.06.2023

Ukrainian intelligence admits internal conflicts in Russia

There might be conflicts or military confrontations inside the aggressor country as a result of the successful efforts of the security and defense forces of Ukraine and the successful actions of the "insurgents", Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

"As a result of the successful actions of the security and defense forces of Ukraine and the de-occupation of our territories, internal conflicts inside the moscovia are possible," the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate quoted him as saying on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Yusov also said on the air of the New Countdown talk show on the Suspilne TV channel that this scenario "might be due to the successful actions of the insurgents who are fighting for their rights in the territory of the so-called Russian Federation – the Russians with the passports of this federation."

According to him, the operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion continue.

"The king has appeared to be naked. Everything that had a combat capability and was able to move has been deployed for the occupation of Ukraine. Only pot-bellied traffic policemen remained in the territory of moscovia," Yusov said.

According to him, the fight against armed insurgents is not a competence of the traffic policemen called by Russian President Vladimir Putin to guard the state border within the framework of the Edelweiss plan. The majority of them are only trained to beat peaceful protesters by the batons and take bribes from retirees.

"That is why it is such a failure. That is why it is necessary to bomb civilian houses of the moscovites using artillery and Grad systems. This is streamed live and the whole world is looking at this," he said.

