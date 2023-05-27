Some 480 invaders, 31 UAVs and 22 artillery systems liquidated – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Defense Forces killed 480 occupiers, 31 UAVs, 22 artillery systems, 14 units of automotive and special equipment, 10 cruise missiles, seven armored vehicles, three tanks and one air defense system were destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on its Facebook page.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 27, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 206,200 people of military personnel (plus 480) people, 3,799 tanks (plus three) units, 7,442 armored combat vehicles (plus seven) units, 3,406 artillery systems (plus 22) units, 572 MLRS units (plus two) units, 329 air defense equipment units (plus one) unit, 310 aircraft units, 296 helicopters, 2,941 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 31), 1,025 cruise missiles (plus 10), 18 ships/boats, 6,172 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 11) units, 449 special equipment units (plus three)," the report of the General Staff says.

The data is being updated.