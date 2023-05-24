Facts

15:46 24.05.2023

Russian troops push fighters of RDK, LSR to Ukrainian border – ISW

As a result of the fighting with the troops of the Russian Federation, the units of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) were probably forced to withdraw to the Ukrainian border, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Russian forces likely pushed the RDK and LSR forces at least to the Kozinka border settlement and possibly out of Russian territory as of May 23. Kozinka is located approximately 76km southeast of Sumy city. Russian sources amplified footage of Russian forces firing on RDK and LSR vehicle positions near the Kozinka border checkpoint overnight and claimed that Russian forces recaptured Kozinka and its border checkpoint in the morning,” the message reads.

The ISW analysts note that geolocated footage from Russian state media shows damaged and destroyed vehicles at the checkpoint. Some Russian sources claimed that RDK and LSR forces entrenched themselves in Kozinka church but that preliminary reports suggest Russian forces may have ousted the pro-Ukrainian forces by the evening.

The ISW says that Russian sources claimed that Russian forces began clearing operations in Kozinka and Glotovo (immediately east of Kozinka) on May 23. It is unclear whether the RDK and LSR captured any villages on May 22 or May 23, however. The LSR claimed that LSR and RDK personnel continued to operate in Belgorod oblast on May 23, however.

