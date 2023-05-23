Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multirole fighters has not yet begun, Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"There is a process of preparation... There are advanced groups that have left for countries that can provide us with sites for exercises. It is being studied how this process will go. There are no pilots themselves, as such, in these countries yet," Ihnat said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

He said "we will not report how many pilots will be trained and a large number cannot be sent to master the F-16, because someone needs to fight."