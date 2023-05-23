Facts

20:13 23.05.2023

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

1 min read
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multirole fighters has not yet begun, Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"There is a process of preparation... There are advanced groups that have left for countries that can provide us with sites for exercises. It is being studied how this process will go. There are no pilots themselves, as such, in these countries yet," Ihnat said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

He said "we will not report how many pilots will be trained and a large number cannot be sent to master the F-16, because someone needs to fight."

Tags: #training #f_16 #pilots

MORE ABOUT

17:54 22.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

10:43 22.05.2023
F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

16:03 20.05.2023
Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

18:16 19.05.2023
Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

16:44 17.05.2023
Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

16:52 16.05.2023
Kuleba names five reasons why Ukraine should get F-16 jets

Kuleba names five reasons why Ukraine should get F-16 jets

12:47 15.05.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

20:43 28.04.2023
Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

20:55 21.04.2023
About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

13:06 19.04.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains 30 young volunteers under Life Skills and Sprint program

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains 30 young volunteers under Life Skills and Sprint program

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

LATEST

Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD